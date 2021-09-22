Brazil expects energy savings of 500 MW by the end of September

An electrical post is seen on a road in Montero Lobato, east of Sao Paulo August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil expects its program for voluntary energy conservation to reach total savings of 500 MW in September, Energy Ministry's secretary said on Wednesday.

Christiano Vieira expects the savings to grow on October. The national operator of the power grid is receiving bids from companies to reduce consumption. The energy ministry official also said the measures taken by the government are enough to supply electricity demand, amid Brazil's worst drought in 90 years. Most of the country's energy is supplied by hydroelectric dams.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier

