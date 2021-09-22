Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil expects energy savings of 500 MW by the end of September

1 minute read

An electrical post is seen on a road in Montero Lobato, east of Sao Paulo August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil expects its program for voluntary energy conservation to reach total savings of 500 MW in September, Energy Ministry's secretary said on Wednesday.

Christiano Vieira expects the savings to grow on October. The national operator of the power grid is receiving bids from companies to reduce consumption. The energy ministry official also said the measures taken by the government are enough to supply electricity demand, amid Brazil's worst drought in 90 years. Most of the country's energy is supplied by hydroelectric dams.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 3:34 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE U.S. EPA mulling cuts to biofuel blending in win for oil industry -document

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing big cuts to the nation's biofuel blending requirements for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to a document seen by Reuters, in a move that is sure to anger farmers and biofuel producers.

Energy
EU energy ministers meet to discuss power price surge
Energy
EXCLUSIVE White House backs plan for renewable energy industry tax partnerships
Energy
Britain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 price shock
Energy
U.S. crude stockpiles fall to lowest in 3 years, gasoline builds - EIA