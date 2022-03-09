Brazil holds off fuel subsidies for now, eying bill on state taxes, sources say

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - A second day of interministerial meetings in Brazil to discuss proposed fuel subsidies ended without a decision on Wednesday, four government sources said, as focus shifts to a Senate vote changing the calculation of state taxes for fuels.

Earlier in the day, President Jair Bolsonaro met with his chief of staff, the energy and economy ministers and Brazil's central bank chief to discuss the matter.

According to three of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the government has still not reached a consensus on the format of proposed subsidies.

Two of the government sources told Reuters late on Tuesday that the Economy Ministry was losing the battle to avoid new fuel subsidies, which some officials fear may rattle investor confidence in the country's fiscal discipline.

Other senior members of the government have warned of fuel shortages in the country without subsidies for state-run oil company Petrobras , whose current bylaws require government reimbursement for money-losing operations.

The surge in global crude prices this year has opened such a gap with domestic prices, which Petrobras has not raised since early January, that private fuel importers have largely abandoned the market, leading inventories to dwindle.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is formally known, holds about 80% of refining capacity in the country, effectively controlling wholesale fuel prices.

Previous governments have forced Petrobras to import and sell fuel at a loss, and concerns of a return to that regime triggered a 7% share drop on Monday. read more

For now, the government has found more common ground on the Senate bill pending a vote later on Wednesday changing the impact of state ICMS taxes on fuel prices. Two of the sources said they expected a new version of the bill to include a transitional rule, helping to smooth out price swings.

Another government source said pressure for immediate fuel price relief had eased on Wednesday after reports that United Arab Emirates and Iraq would support increased oil production, leading to a sharp decline in crude prices. read more

