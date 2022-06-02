Brazil to include Petrobras in privatization report
June 2 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) said on Thursday they will include state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in their privatization report.
The decision comes after a request by the country's Mines and Energy Ministry to include the company in the report in a step towards a potential privatization.
