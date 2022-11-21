Brazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, said the Mines and Energy Ministry in a statement on Monday.

From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to 15%, the ministry said, also pointing out that Brazil's next government, which takes office in January, could change the decision.

CNPE also decided that biodiesel produced by "any technological route of production" may be part of the mixture, which could include Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) R5 diesel, a fuel co-processed with vegetable oil in a 95%-5% ratio.

Brazil's oil, gas and biofuel regulator would first have to approve the biodiesel used in the blend.

Most of the country's biodiesel is produced from soy oil, which is obtained after grain crushers process the beans.

