Brazil minister says Eletrobras nationalization 'not on the agenda'

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that a re-nationalization of power firm Eletrobras , which went private last year, is not on the agenda.

Talking in an event in Sao Paulo, Silveira said that the government President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - which still holds a large non-controlling stake - had at first considered reversing the privatization, but decided against it.

Silveira said a debate over re-nationalizing the firm ad been defeated and that the government had decided on a "second path," referring to the government's request the Supreme Court grant it voting power proportional to its stake in the company.

Brazil owns 43% of Eletrobras' common shares, after the previous government last year diluted its then-controlling stake in the firm in a $6.9 billion share offering.

A privatization law currently prohibits shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10%.

Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Editing by Sarah Morland











