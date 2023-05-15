Brazil minister says Eletrobras nationalization 'not on the agenda'

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that a re-nationalization of power firm Eletrobras , which went private last year, is not on the agenda.

Talking in an event in Sao Paulo, Silveira said that the government President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - which still holds a large non-controlling stake - had at first considered reversing the privatization, but decided against it.

Silveira said a debate over re-nationalizing the firm ad been defeated and that the government had decided on a "second path," referring to the government's request the Supreme Court grant it voting power proportional to its stake in the company.

Brazil owns 43% of Eletrobras' common shares, after the previous government last year diluted its then-controlling stake in the firm in a $6.9 billion share offering.

A privatization law currently prohibits shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10%.

Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Editing by Sarah Morland

