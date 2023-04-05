Petrobras says gov't yet to propose potential price policy change

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it has not yet received any government proposal to change its fuel pricing policy, responding to news that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration was set to push for such a move.

Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said in an interview cited by news website G1 earlier in the day that the government would alter the state-run firm's policy, heavily criticized by Lula during his presidential campaign last year.

Silveira was quoted as saying Petroleo Brasileiro SA's current policy of tracking international factors such as global oil prices and foreign exchange rates was "absurd," adding that the new policy would be based on national standards.

He said the move was expected to reduce diesel prices by up to 0.25 reais ($0.05) per liter, G1 added.

But Petrobras later said in a securities filing the government had yet to formally propose the change, noting that any request from the administration would be "duly reported to the market".

The company said it remained committed to competitive fuel prices in balance with the domestic market, avoiding to immediately pass external volatilities onto consumers.

The mines and energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.0450 reais)

