Brazil names back up candidates for Petrobras' new board

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday the country's mines and energy ministry named new back up candidates for the company's board, in case candidates suggested back in February are prevented from joining.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said the ministry had named Renato Campos Galuppo, Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida and Evamar Jose dos Santos as substitute candidates to the board, subject to internal governance procedures.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland











