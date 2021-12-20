Brazil oil regulator recommends blocking sale of Petrobras' Gaspetro-report

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's hydrocarbons regulator ANP has recommended that the country's competition watchdog Cade block the sale of gas company Gaspetro to Compass, a unit of energy company Cosan (CSAN3.SA), newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Monday.

According to the report, the ANP recommended that state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which owns Gaspetro, allow bidders to give individual bids for each state-level concession that forms the natural gas distributor in order to improve the competitive process.

The ANP, Cade, Compass and Petrobras did not respond to requests for comment.

Compass said in July that it had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Gaspetro for 2.03 billion reais ($353.54 million).

Japan's Mitsui & Co owns the remaining 49% in Gaspetro.

($1 = 5.7420 reais)

Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

