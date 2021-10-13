Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil power grid operator sees "very worrying" dry season in 2022

Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen during sunrise near Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Projections for the 2022 dry season in Brazil, which is facing its worst drought in over 90 years, remain "very worrying," the director general of Brazil's national power grid operator ONS said on Wednesday.

Luiz Carlos Ciocchi said that Brazil cannot stop in its efforts to secure additional power sources, expecting the grid to operate with full capacity from thermoelectric power plants. He added that he expects the rainy season to arrive "in time" this year.

