Brazil raises mandatory biodiesel blend to 12%, below expectations

A worker fills a car with gasoline at a gas station in Sao Paulo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government raised the mandatory blend of biodiesel into diesel to 12% from 10%, below this year's target of 13% in a bid to rein in fuel inflation amid high soybean prices.

About 70% of Brazil's biodiesel is produced from soy oil, whose prices have risen due to strong demand and tight supply for soybeans.

According to a statement from the Mines and Energy Ministry late on Monday, Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided to raise the blend to 12% "in order to avoid an excessive increase in the final price of diesel to the final consumer."

On April 9, the government cut its biodiesel blending requirement to 10% from 13% to keep fuel prices down at the pump. Following that surprise move, Brazilian oilseeds lobby group Abiove started to push the government to raise its biodiesel blending requirement ahead of upcoming biofuel auctions this year.

Last week, Abiove said sluggish economic growth had caused biodiesel prices to fall in Brazil, justifying and increase in mandatory biodiesel mix.

Keeping the biodiesel mix at 10% would discourage Brazil farmers to plant soybean next season, Abiove said.

Reporting by Gabriel Araújo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.