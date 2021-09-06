Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reduces minimum biofuel content in diesel to 10%

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) on Monday approved a reduction in the minimum biofuel content in diesel fuel for the 82nd biodiesel auction to 10% from 13% previously.

The council cited a jump in prices of soy, a key ingredient in Brazilian biodiesel. Rising energy and commodity prices have stoked inflation in Brazil, forcing aggressive interest rate increases and adding to concerns about an economic recovery.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Sandra Maler

