Brazil reduces minimum biofuel content in diesel to 10%
BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) on Monday approved a reduction in the minimum biofuel content in diesel fuel for the 82nd biodiesel auction to 10% from 13% previously.
The council cited a jump in prices of soy, a key ingredient in Brazilian biodiesel. Rising energy and commodity prices have stoked inflation in Brazil, forcing aggressive interest rate increases and adding to concerns about an economic recovery.
