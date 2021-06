The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Brazilian Senate is planning to vote on a bill about privatization of state-owned energy giant Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), according to a Senate calendar released on Monday.

The government expects to raise roughly 25 billion reais ($4.94 billion) with this privatization.

($1 = 5.0584 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.