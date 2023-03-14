Brazil tax appeal board rules against Petrobras in $3.4 bln case
SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday that the country's tax appeal board Carf dismissed its appeal in a case related to unpaid taxes that could cost the company 18 billion reais ($3.43 billion).
In a securities filing, Petrobras said that it will adopt the appropriate legal measures to dispute the payment.
($1 = 5.2534 reais)
Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland
