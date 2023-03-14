Brazil tax appeal board rules against Petrobras in $3.4 bln case

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday that the country's tax appeal board Carf dismissed its appeal in a case related to unpaid taxes that could cost the company 18 billion reais ($3.43 billion).

In a securities filing, Petrobras said that it will adopt the appropriate legal measures to dispute the payment.

($1 = 5.2534 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.