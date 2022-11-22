Brazil transition team asks Bolsonaro govt to halt Petrobras asset sales

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The transition team for Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked the current administration to halt ongoing asset sales by state-run oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) until a new Mines and Energy Minister is appointed, a member of the group said on Tuesday.

The remarks by Professor Mauricio Tolmasquim, tapped last week to participate in the mining and energy group of the transition process, came after a meeting in Brasilia.

A second member of the team, Senator Jean Paul Prates, said that Lula was expected to make decision on who would be Petrobras' next chief executive by early December.

Lula is set to take office from incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1.

Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Steven Grattan

