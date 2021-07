BRASILIA, July 5 - Brazilian oil producer Enauta Participações S.A. (ENAT3.SA) said late Monday that it halted production at two of its three wells in the Atlanta Field, while a failure in their pumping system was also discovered.

One well is expected to resume production in the second half of this month, and the second well by August, Enauta said.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

