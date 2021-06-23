Brazilian solar energy fintech Solfácil raises $30 million

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian solar financing company Solfácil has raised $30 million in a funding round led by QED Investors LLC and involving Valor Capital LLC, its Chief Executive Officer Fábio Carrara told Reuters.

Founded in 2016, Solfácil is the first fintech venture to focus on solar energy in Brazil, where it finances the installation of solar panels and photovoltaic equipment in people's homes.

Talk on alternative energy has gathered momentum in Brazil as an ongoing drought has raised uncertainties about the future of hydroelectricity, the country's primary energy source.

"Solar energy offers a solution for the current crisis in Brazil, which is the best candidate in the world for the expansion of this sector," said Fábio Carrara, the founder and president of Solfácil. "But financing is the biggest obstacle."

Brazil's solar panel installation grew 70% in 2020, generating 7.5 gigawatts and placing Brazil among the world's top ten solar energy markets.

But only 0.6% of homes have installed the technology, said Carrara – far less than in countries such as Australia, where up to a quarter of the population has done so.

"Even with interest, people realize that the investment pays for itself in a few years and that they will have two decades' worth of energy practically for free," said Carrara.

Solfácil is seeking to boost its yearly solar loans from 700 million reais ($141.28 million) to 2.5 billion by 2022. To manage growth in demand for financing in the sector, Solfácil also released a receivables fund of 500 million reais.

It plans to use its funding to double its staff, invest in technology, offer working capital to its providers and expand its reach to companies and rural producers.

