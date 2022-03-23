Brazil's 3R Petroleum says did not bid for Petrobras' Bahia Terra cluster

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA (RRRP3.SA) on Wednesday denied having submitted a bid for Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) Bahia Terra cluster, saying it has decided not to take part in the binding stage of the process.

Reuters had reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that 3R was among the bidders for the asset, as well as Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) and PetroReconcavo SA (RECV3.SA), which later confirmed a joint offer for Bahia Terra. read more

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.