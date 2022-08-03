Brazil's 3R Petroleum subsidiary agrees on a $500 mln loan to pay for Potiguar Oilfield

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil oil company 3R Petroleum said on Tuesday its subsidiary 3R Lux agreed to a $500 million loan to pay for the acquisition of the country's Potiguar oil field.

In a securities filing, the company said the loan will be granted by a group of lenders led by Morgan Stanley senior funding, including Banco do Brasil SA, Citibank, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Mexico SA, Itau BBA International and Santander Brasil SA.

It added the loan shall mature within 54 to 60 months from August 2.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice

