Brazil's Bolsonaro mulls Petrobras privatization
SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will start considering the privatization of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (PETR4.SA), President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, as a steep rise in energy prices is denting his popularity.
In remarks broadcast on television, Brazil's far-right president accused the company of giving him "a headache" as its operations only benefits shareholders.
