Brazil's Bolsonaro mulls Petrobras privatization

The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is seen in front of the Brazilian national flag at the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will start considering the privatization of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (PETR4.SA), President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, as a steep rise in energy prices is denting his popularity.

In remarks broadcast on television, Brazil's far-right president accused the company of giving him "a headache" as its operations only benefits shareholders.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely

