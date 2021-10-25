Skip to main content

Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization is 'on our radar'

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro repeated on Monday that he is considering the privatization of state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), remarks that lifted the company's share price.

"This is on our radar," the far-right president said during a radio interview. "But privatizing a company is not just putting it on a shelf and whoever offers the highest bid takes it, it is very complicated."

Bolsonaro had first mentioned a potential privatization of Petroleo Brasileiro SA - as the company is formally known - earlier this month, indicating that he was frustrated for being blamed for fuel price increases in the country. read more

Petrobras has become a hot political topic as energy costs have driven Brazil's annual inflation into double digits, hurting Bolsonaro's popularity ahead of next year's election.

Preferred shares in Petrobras (PETR4.SA) were up 3.5% at 28.12 reais in early morning trading.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

