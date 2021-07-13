Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Bolsonaro signs law to allow for privatization of Eletrobras

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a law that paves the way for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), part of the right-wing leader's agenda to reduce the size of the Brazilian state.

The law allows Eletrobras to raise new equity in the private market, diluting the stake currently held by the Brazilian state, which stands at 61%.

The government expects this privatization to conclude by January 2022.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Jason Neely

