Brazil's Braskem posts 95% plunge in Q1 net profit















SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) reported on Monday a net profit of 184 million reais ($36.78 million) in the first quarter, a 95% decrease from the year ago period.

The company also reported a 27% decrease in its net revenue to 19.45 billion reais.

Its recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 1.06 billion reais, a 78% drop in comparison to the previous year.

The firm's performance was attributed to falling petrochemical spreads from the year-ago period, although they showed improvement from the fourth quarter of 2023. Earlier Monday, Braskem said its controlling shareholder Novonor has received a non-binding offer for the firm, which will now be "analyzed alongside other interested parties." The firm did not disclose who made the offer, but media reports on Friday indicated that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was set to present a joint acquisition bid with U.S.-based asset manager Apollo (APO.N). Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, shares control of Braskem with state-run oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford











