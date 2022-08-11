Brazil's Braskem reports Q2 net loss hit by exchange rate swings

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's petrochemical producer Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) reported on Wednesday a net loss of 1.4 billion reais ($274.80 million) in the second quarter, as its bottom line was affected by foreign exchange losses.

The company also reported a 4% decrease in its net revenue to 25.41 billion reais, slightly above a Refinitv poll of 25.11 billion reais.

Its recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were of 3.92 billion reais, a 58% drop in comparison to the previous year and missing expectations of 4.14 billion reais from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.0947 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.