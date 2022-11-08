Brazil's Braskem posts $211 mln net loss as sales slump















SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) reported on Tuesday a 1.1 billion reais ($211 million) net loss in the third quarter on lower sales and an unfavorable exchange rate.

The company, controlled by state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and conglomerate Novonor, said revenue for the three months ended in September totaled 25.4 billion reais, down 10% from last year but exceeding analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv of 22.9 billion reais.

Braskem has long been rumored to be up for sale, with U.S.-based asset manager Apollo appearing as one of the interested parties.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 1.97 billion reais, a 74% plunge from the previous year and missing expectations of 3.24 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1440 reais)

