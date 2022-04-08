Brazil's Cemig to acquire 49% stake in 6 solar plants

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian power utility Cemig (CMIG4.SA) said on Friday it had reached a deal to acquire a 49% stake in special purpose companies holding six solar energy plants for around 37.2 million reais ($7.83 million).

The plants, which are located in Lavras in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, have a total installed capacity of 18.5 megawatt-peak (MWp).

($1 = 4.7489 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini

