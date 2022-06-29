Brazil's Cemig to acquire three solar energy plants

The company logo of Cemig is displayed on a screen on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. Picture taken July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian power utility Cemig (CMIG4.SA) said on Wednesday it reached a deal to acquire a special purpose company holding three photovoltaic plants for around 100 million reais ($19.30 million).

The payment will be made when the solar plants start operating, which is scheduled to happen between July and February 2023, the company said. The plants are located in Minas Gerais state and will supply around 2,500 commercial and industrial customers.

($1 = 5.1820 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese

