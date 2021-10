SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil energy company Cosan (CSAN3.SA) said in a filing on Friday that its Compass unit is buying 51% of Rio Grande do Sul state gas company Sulgas.

Cosan said the acquisition would cost 928 million reais ($163.57 million).

($1 = 5.6735 reais)

Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer

