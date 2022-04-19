Brazil's EDP to choose bidders for hydroelectric plants this month -CEO

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil SA (ENBR3.SA) is expected to choose bidders interested in buying three of its hydroelectric plants this month, the group Chief Executive João Marques da Cruz said on Tuesday.

According to the executive, the company received "several good proposals and during April it should choose "one or two" interested parties to start exclusive talks for the three plants that are for sale, or "at least two."

"It (the sale) is really moving," he said during the company's annual meeting with analysts and investors.

Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese

