Brazil's EDP to invest in solar project in Sao Paulo state

The logo of Portuguese utility company EDP - Energias de Portugal is seen at the company's offices in Oviedo, Spain, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil (ENBR3.SA) said on Wednesday it will invest in the development of a photovoltaic project, Novo Oriente Solar, in the state of Sao Paulo.

The solar project, which is jointly owned with EDP Renovaveis SA, will have an installed capacity of 254 MWac and is expected to start operations in 2024, the company said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini

