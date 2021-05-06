The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazil hopes to complete the privatization of power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) by January 2022, privatization secretary Diogo Mac Cord said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the economy ministry in Brasilia, Mac Cord said the presidential decree paving way for the process could be voted on in the lower house in the week of May 17, and will be analyzed in the senate before June 22.

"Congressional support for the text of the new Eletrobras decree, which is very different from the original, is fantastic," Mac Cord said. "Our deadline to complete the whole operation ... is January 2022."

The government has said that it hopes the sale will deliver 25 billion reais ($4.75 billion) to Treasury coffers.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said selling off state assets is one of his biggest priorities and has made bold claims that hundreds of billions of reais will be raised. But he has come under heavy criticism for the lack of progress.

"The government's privatization program is not and has never been stopped. Quite the contrary - nobody managed to do all this in such a short time than us," Mac Cord said, adding that the national post office is likely to be privatized by February next year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.