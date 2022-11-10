Brazil's Eletrobras posts Q3 net loss as revenue dips















SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) posted on Wednesday a third-quarter loss of 88,000 reais ($16,967.45), down from the 965 million reais profit it saw one year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) slipped 36% to 3.197 billion reais.

Net operating revenue reached 8.033 billion reais, down 13%.

The earnings results were mainly hit by a reduction of 1.941 billion reais in transmission revenues, which are readjusted

by inflation indexes, the company said.

Eletrobras is going through a major overhaul after the Brazilian government privatized its largest utility through a $6.5 billion public offering. Last month, the firm offered voluntary layoffs to over 2,000 people, or about 22% of its workforce.

Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Isabel Woodford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.