Brazil's Eletrobras' privatization offer could happen by July -CEO

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) could be privatized as soon as July although the deadline to carry the share offering on the basis of its first quarter financial results is in mid-August, the company's Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said on Tuesday.

In a conference call, the executive also said the company does not see impacts to the privatization resulting from the capital increase of 1.5 billion reais in Santo Antonio Energia, of which Eletrobras is the main shareholder.

