Brazil's Eletrobras says expects privatization by May 2022

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said in a presentation on Wednesday that the follow-on share offering for its privatization is expected to happen by May 2022.

Eletrobras Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said on a conference call that the company has decided to delay the transaction, which was previously expected to happen in February, so it could include data from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira

