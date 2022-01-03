Brazil's Enauta will not sell stake in Manati oilfield after all

SAO PAULO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Enauta Participacoes SA (ENAT3.SA) said on Monday it will no longer sell its stake in the Manati oilfield, adding that conditions for the conclusion of a previously announced deal with Gas Bridge SA have not been met.

"The deal was subject to a series of commercial and regulatory conditions that should have been fulfilled by Dec. 31. With the expiration of the deadline, the company opted not to extend it ... and decided to keep this important asset in its portfolio," Enauta said in a securities filing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.