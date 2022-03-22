Brazil's Eneva, PetroReconcavo jointly bid for Petrobras' Bahia-Terra cluster -report

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy companies Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) and PetroReconcavo SA (RECV3.SA) are jointly bidding for Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) Bahia-Terra oilfield cluster, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The asset comprises 28 licenses to operate onshore gas and oil fields located in the state of Bahia, according to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.

The report did not disclose financial details about the bid. Petrobras, Eneva and PetroReconcavo did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

