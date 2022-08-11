Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to expand in power distribution -CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA (EQTL3.SA) is interested in expanding its power distribution activities, Chief Executive Augusto Miranda said on Thursday.

Miranda declined to answer analyst questions about the company's interest in acquiring Celg-D, the energy distribution firm that Italy's Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) is trying to sell.

Binding offers were delivered last month, and the largest international players dropped out of the process. read more

Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Marguerita Choy

