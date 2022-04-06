Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Brazil's govt appoints Jose Mauro Coelho as Petrobras' next CEO

1 minute read

The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government appointed on Wednesday Jose Mauro Coelho to be the next chief executive at state-run oil company Petrobras SA (PETR4.SA).

In a note, the government also appointed Marcio Andrade Weber as Petrobras' next chairman of the board.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.