Brazil's govt appoints Jose Mauro Coelho as Petrobras' next CEO

The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government appointed on Wednesday Jose Mauro Coelho to be the next chief executive at state-run oil company Petrobras SA (PETR4.SA).

In a note, the government also appointed Marcio Andrade Weber as Petrobras' next chairman of the board.

Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese

