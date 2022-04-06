1 minute read
Brazil's govt appoints Jose Mauro Coelho as Petrobras' next CEO
SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government appointed on Wednesday Jose Mauro Coelho to be the next chief executive at state-run oil company Petrobras SA (PETR4.SA).
In a note, the government also appointed Marcio Andrade Weber as Petrobras' next chairman of the board.
Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese
