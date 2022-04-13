Brazil's Guedes says audit court will vote on privatization of Eletrobras next week

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the federal audit court TCU will vote on the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) next week, adding that the schedule is tight for the planned share offering.

Speaking at an official event, Guedes said that if the timing is lost, the country's people will face "an obscure future" as presidential elections approach.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis

