Brazil's ministry to stick with Petrobras' board nominees after committee rejection
SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it will not replace two of its seven nominees for Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) board of directors after they were rejected by the company's eligibility committee.
Last week, the committee, known as Celeg, said two of the seven government's picks for Petrobras' board did not meet the requirements to hold the position. Celeg's report was non-binding.
Reporting by Peter Frontini
