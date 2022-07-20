Brazil's ministry to stick with Petrobras' board nominees after committee rejection

A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it will not replace two of its seven nominees for Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) board of directors after they were rejected by the company's eligibility committee.

Last week, the committee, known as Celeg, said two of the seven government's picks for Petrobras' board did not meet the requirements to hold the position. Celeg's report was non-binding.

