Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

A gas station worker fills up a car's tank with ethanol in Cuiaba, Brazil, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil's two most populous states, on Monday announced cuts in the ICMS tax levied on ethanol, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax reduction.

Sao Paulo cut the ICMS tax, similar to VAT, on ethanol to 9.57% from 13.3%, while Minas Gerais reduced it to 9% from 16%.

The tax-cutting moves come as Brazil grapples with double-digit inflation boosted by high energy prices ahead of elections in October.

Sao Paulo Governor Rodrigo Garcia and Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema are both set to run for re-election, as is President Jair Bolsonaro.

Garcia said in a statement he expects the move to reduce ethanol prices in Sao Paulo by around 0.17 real ($0.0314) per liter.

The biofuel competes with gasoline at pumps in Brazil, where most of the car fleet can run on 100% hydrous ethanol due to flex engines. The biofuel is also blended into gasoline in the South American country.

Both states had previously cut ICMS tax levied on gasoline on the back of a federal law limiting the amount states can tax energy and some services.

The fiscal impact from Sao Paulo's latest move was seen at 563 million reais by the end of this year. The state is Brazil's largest fuel market.

($1 = 5.4091 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.