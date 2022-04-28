Brazil's Petro Rio still in talks to buy Albacora field from Petrobras -CEO

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio (PRIO3.SA) is still negotiating the terms of the deal to acquire Albacora field from state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA), the company's Chief Executive Roberto Monteiro said on Thursday.

The executive added the oil firm will have to review its offer due to the discovery of larger oil reservoirs in the field. Earlier, Petro Rio and Petrobras signed the deal for the sale of Albacora's neighboring field, called Albacora Leste, for $2.2 billion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.