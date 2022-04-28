1 minute read
Brazil's Petro Rio still in talks to buy Albacora field from Petrobras -CEO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio (PRIO3.SA) is still negotiating the terms of the deal to acquire Albacora field from state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA), the company's Chief Executive Roberto Monteiro said on Thursday.
The executive added the oil firm will have to review its offer due to the discovery of larger oil reservoirs in the field. Earlier, Petro Rio and Petrobras signed the deal for the sale of Albacora's neighboring field, called Albacora Leste, for $2.2 billion. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.