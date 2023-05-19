Brazil's Petrobras to appeal Amazon mouth drilling ban next week, sources say

[1/2] A house stands among rivers next to the mouth of Amazonas River on the coast of Amapa state, near Macapa city, northern Brazil, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will next week appeal the decision from the environmental protection agency Ibama barring it from drilling at the mouth of the Amazon river, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Petrobras expects a response in about 10 days, the sources said, and will in the meantime maintain the equipment it has deployed to the drilling site.

Late on Wednesday Ibama had said it would block a request by Petrobras to drill at the mouth of the Amazon river near Amapa state, a long-awaited decision that followed a technical recommendation by Ibama experts to reject the project.

The technical report had cited discrepancies in environmental studies, inadequate measures for communicating with indigenous communities, and insufficiencies in Petrobras' plan to safeguard the region's wildlife.

In a filing, Petrobras said it had "strictly complied with all the requirements of the licensing process." The sources said the company is confident that it has a robust plan for exploration in the region.

The decision by Ibama, which is overseen by Lula's environment minister, the globally recognized environmentalist Marina Silva, has riled some within the governing coalition.

