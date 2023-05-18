Brazil's Petrobras to appeal environment agency's decision to block Amazon drilling project

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday it will appeal a decision from the country's environmental agency Ibama to reject the firm's request to drill at the Amazon mouth near Amapa state.

In a securities filing, the company said the agency had still not officially notified it of the decision, but "as soon as it does, (the company) will formulate an administrative request for reconsideration".

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland











