Brazil's Petrobras to appeal environment agency's decision to block Amazon drilling project

A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday it will appeal a decision from the country's environmental agency Ibama to reject the firm's request to drill at the Amazon mouth near Amapa state.

In a securities filing, the company said the agency had still not officially notified it of the decision, but "as soon as it does, (the company) will formulate an administrative request for reconsideration".

