Brazil's Petrobras approves sale of Polo Norte Capixaba fields for $544 mln

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba to a subsidiary of private equity firm Seacrest Group for up to $544 million.

The deal for the onshore fields, located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, is still awaiting approvals by Brazilian regulators.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.