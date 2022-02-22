1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras approves sale of Polo Norte Capixaba fields for $544 mln
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba to a subsidiary of private equity firm Seacrest Group for up to $544 million.
The deal for the onshore fields, located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, is still awaiting approvals by Brazilian regulators.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.