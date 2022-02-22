Skip to main content
Brazil's Petrobras approves sale of Polo Norte Capixaba fields for $544 mln

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba to a subsidiary of private equity firm Seacrest Group for up to $544 million.

The deal for the onshore fields, located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, is still awaiting approvals by Brazilian regulators.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis

