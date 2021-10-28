Brazil's Petrobras beats profit estimates amid strong sales

People walk in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras beat profit and margin estimates in the third quarter, according to a figures released on Thursday night, as strong sales and proceeds from asset disposals buoyed the company's performance.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the state-run firm is formally known, posted a net income of 31.14 billion reais ($5.34 billion), well above the Refinitiv estimate of 20 billion reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at 60.74 billion reais.

(This story corrects net income in second paragraph to 31.14 billion reais from 30.14 billion reais)

($1 = 5.65 reais)

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; editing by Diane Craft

