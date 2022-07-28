Brazil's Petrobras beats quarterly profit, margin estimates
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its natural gas business, the company said on Thursday.
In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion), well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 38 billion reais.
($1 = 5.18 reais)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.