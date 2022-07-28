Brazil's Petrobras beats quarterly profit, margin estimates

A general view of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at at the Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its natural gas business, the company said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion), well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 38 billion reais.

($1 = 5.18 reais)

