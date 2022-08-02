Brazil's Petrobras begins giving Portugal's Petrogal access to its gas processing units

A general view of tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it started the operation that gives Portuguese unit Petrogal Brasil access to its natural gas processing units.

"The contract provides for Petrogal's access to the gas processing units, owned by Petrobras located in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, linked to the Integrated Drainage System (SIE)," the company said in a securities filing.

