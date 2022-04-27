Brazil's Petrobras boosts production on new wells, platforms

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Oil production at Brazil's Petrobras rose in the first quarter as additional wells and platforms ramped up or came on line, the state-run company reported on Wednesday.

In a securities filing, the company said crude production came to 2.231 million barrels per day, up 1.6% from the same period last year and 3.7% from the fourth quarter.

Including natural gas, Petrobras produced 2.796 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 1.1% from the first quarter of 2021 and 3.4% in quarterly terms.

In comments accompanying the figures, Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the firm is formally known, stressed the continued ramp up of its Carioca FPSO, located in the pre-salt, a deepwater formation which has become the center of the company's efforts in recent years. Average first quarter production at that platform came in at 127,000 bpd, the company said.

The company also noted that two wells came on line in early March at its Roncador field, adding 18,000 bpd of production.

Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Robeto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Plumb

