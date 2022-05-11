Brazil's Petrobras to build new diesel hydrotreating unit

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with TSE and Toyo Engineering Corp(6330.T) to build a new diesel hydrotreating unit at its Paulinia refinery.

The move will require $458 million in investments and is in line with Petrobras' 2022-2026 business plan, the company said in a securities filing.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the hydrotreating unit is expected to enter production in 2025 and ramp up its S-10 diesel and kerosene output by 63,000 barrels per day and 12,500 barrels per day, respectively.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

