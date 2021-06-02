Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Petrobras to buy up to $2.5 bln in global notes, issue new 2051 bonds

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) announced on Wednesday it is offering to buy up to $2.5 billion in global notes maturing between 2025 and 2050. The tender offer is valid through June 8, the company said in a statement and securities filing.

The company also said it will issue new global notes maturing in 2051, without ellaborating on details of the issue.

